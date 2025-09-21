Everything you need to know as the Traitors Ireland finale nears

The castle doors are almost closing on one of the most gripping reality competitions of the year.

With just days to go until the finale of The Traitors Ireland, the tension inside Slane Castle has reached breaking point.

Friendships are fraying, suspicions are spiralling, and the €50,000 prize pot is still very much up for grabs.

Here’s everything you need to know as the game heads for its dramatic conclusion.

What Is The Traitors Ireland?

Based on the hit international format, The Traitors Ireland places 24 strangers inside Slane Castle and divides them into two hidden groups: the Faithfuls, who must expose the secret traitors in their midst, and the Traitors, who scheme to eliminate the Faithfuls and steal the prize for themselves.

Each episode follows the same tense rhythm: missions to build the prize fund, secret “murders” at night, and high-stakes banishments around the Round Table by day.

Shields of immunity, recruitment twists, and clever misdirection ensure nobody ever feels safe for long.

What Has Happened So Far

This season has been full of shocks.

Early on, viewers discovered that two contestants, Paudie and Andrew Moloney, were father and son — though neither knew the other would be playing.

Over the weeks, Traitors have been exposed, Faithfuls have been wrongly banished, and loyalties have been stretched to breaking point.

The last original Traitor, Paudie, was dramatically voted out, leaving Nick to step into the shadows after being recruited.

Who’s Still In The Game?

The once-packed castle has now been whittled down to just eight. remaining contestants.

Faithfuls are desperate to smoke out the last hidden threats, while Nick, the sole surviving Traitor, must recruit someone to join his side.

Those left are Nick (Sole Traitor), Faye, Ben, Oyin, Vanessa, Amy, Joanna, Wilkin and Kelley.

When and Where to Watch the Finale

The three final episodes air across consecutive nights, with the grand finale scheduled for Tuesday, September 23rd, at 9:35 pm on RTÉ One.

That’s when Ireland will finally discover whether a Faithful will triumph — or whether a Traitor will steal the lot.

