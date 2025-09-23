Everything you need to know ahead of The Traitors Ireland finale – including who can win

The final episode of The Traitors Ireland will air tonight, after a cracking first season that has gripped the nation.

The series, hosted by Siobhán McSweeney, was filmed at Slane Castle earlier this year.

From a starting cast of 24 players, made up of people from across the country, only five people remain in the castle going into the final.

Here’s everything you need to know as the game heads for its dramatic conclusion.

What Has Happened So Far

This season has been full of shocks.

Early on, viewers discovered that two contestants, Paudie and Andrew Moloney, were father and son — though neither knew the other would be playing.

Over the weeks, Traitors have been exposed, Faithfuls have been wrongly banished, and loyalties have been stretched to breaking point.

The last original Traitor, Paudie, was dramatically banished, leaving Nick to step into the shadows after being recruited.

After losing Paudie, Nick then recruited his pal Ben, and the pair have now formed a Traitors alliance.

Who’s Still In The Game?

The once-packed castle has now been whittled down to just five remaining contestants.

There are two Traitors (Ben and Nick) left in the final, alongside three faithfuls (Kelley, Oyin and Vanessa).

Who Can Win

According to the rules, if the final two or three people are Faithfuls, they can win together and split the money.

The same applies if its just Traitors left.

But if the final two or three comes down to a mix of Faithfuls and Traitor(s), the Traitor(s) will steal all of the prize money.

When and Where to Watch the Finale

The grand final will air tonight, Tuesday, September 23rd, at 9:35 pm on RTÉ One.

That’s when Ireland will finally discover whether the Faithfuls will triumph — or whether a Traitor, or Traitors, will steal the lot.

The final will be followed by The Traitors Ireland: Uncloaked, with a close look behind the scenes.

