Everyone is saying the same thing about Cach on Love Island

Cach captured the hearts of Love Island viewers during tonight’s episode.

Following Toni’s decision to unexpectedly recouple with Harrison after his confession on the Terrace, all the Islanders were understandably shocked, with Lauren and Cach upset and hurt by the revelation.

Trying to make things right, Harrison and Toni both go to apologise to Cach and Lauren.

Cach tells Toni: “That was one of the most embarrassing things I’ve been through in my entire life… You knew what decision you wanted to make, you were just waiting for the go ahead from someone else.”

“I can’t respect that. Good luck with your endeavours,” he said, before walking away.

Still reeling from the shock decision, Cach confided in Ty on the Terrace, where he broke down in tears.

Cach admitted: “I can’t believe I’m crying. I haven’t cried in years.”

Ty then said: “This is real though, it’s you. It’s better to let stuff like this out than bottle it up. It doesn’t make you any less of a man, in fact more of a man.”

The scene tugged on viewers heartstrings, as fans flocked to social media to praise Cach for showing real emotion.

One fan tweeted: “That was such an important moment for love island to show between ty and cach. we have seen the height of toxicity from men this season but to see a man comforting another man while he’s crying and telling him it’s okay to cry is the representation we needed.”

Another wrote: “Ty comforting Cach while he was upset and telling him that crying doesn’t make him less of a man but in fact makes him more of a man was really lovely to see. Petition to replace all the OG’s with the casa boys!”

A third viewers added: “Ty and Cach having a heart to heart, Ty hugging Cach – this is how REAL men behave and look out for each other ❤️ the rest of the boys need to take a page out of their book… #loveisland.”

See more fan reactions to the episode below:

Ty comforting Cach while he was upset and telling him that crying doesn’t make him less of a man but in fact makes him more of a man was really lovely to see. Petition to replace all the OG’s with the casa boys! #LoveIsland #loveislandUK pic.twitter.com/3d8Y3FHhvk — Mara Webster 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Mara_Webster) July 16, 2025

Ty and Cach having a heart to heart, Ty hugging Cach – this is how REAL men behave and look out for each other ❤️ the rest of the boys need to take a page out of their book… #loveisland pic.twitter.com/RiSpDhBxL7 — nat (@xnatalieclark) July 16, 2025

Cach has every right to lose it with Toni and yet the first thing he does is make sure Lauren’s okay. That man deserves so much better. 😭♥️ #loveisland #loveislanduk pic.twitter.com/9ZY6ls3oOW — 𝔓𝔢𝔯𝔰𝔦𝔞𝔫 𝔊𝔬𝔱𝔥 🥀 (@mathsygoth) July 16, 2025

