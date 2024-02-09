Everyone is saying the same thing about Arabella Chi on Love Island: All-Stars

Everyone has said the same thing about Arabella Chi following tonight’s episode of Love Island: All-Stars.

At the beginning of the episode, host Maya Jama interrupted the Islander’s game of All Stars Couple Goals with some bad news.

Out of the four couples who were voted the least compatible by their fellow Islanders, the remaining couples had to choose one boy and one girl to dump from the villa.

The four couples at risk were: Joanna and Chris, Arabella and Joe, Callum and Jess, plus Casey and Eve.

Struggling to decide, the Islanders debated over who should be sent home during the episode.

The Islanders came to their final decision and chose to send Joanna Chimonides and Joe Garratt home.

Following the dumping of his partner, Chris Taylor ended up having to recouple with his ex Arabella Chi.

Unable to contain his disappointed facial expression, the islander showed how annoyed he was with the turn of events.

Users took to X to comment on the shocking situation: “Chris is even more annoyed that he has to couple up with Arabella more than the fact than Joanna is leaving#LoveIsland #loveislandallstars”

Another user wrote: “Sending Joe & Joanna home was SAVAGE ! As for Chris ? You’re a 33 year old man … why you being a brat ? You pied Arabella and you’re giving her grief … make it make sense ?!!! #loveislandallstars #LoveIsland”

Viewers and fellow islanders felt sympathy for Arabella as Chris dramatically refused to even share a bed with her.

However, the arrival of new bombshell Adam Maxted changed the fate of the unlucky-in-love islander.

After briefly meeting the girls in the villa, the islanders got a text that told them to gather around the firepit.

Adam was told to choose the girl he would like to couple up with and the Northern Irishman chose Arabella.

Chris was then left single and therefore dumped from the island.