Chloe Burrows breaks silence after Toby Aromolaran reveals the REAL reason the couple split

Chloe Burrows has broken her silence after ex-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran revealed the real reason behind their split.

The couple met on the 2021 Love Island series and dated for over a year after leaving the villa.

Toby is a contestant on this year’s Love Island: All-Star series and in a conversation with fellow islander Georgia Harrison, he opened up about the relationship.

Dishing the dirt on why the relationship ended, Toby simply said: “I didn’t trust her anymore.”

“It’s one of those difficult ones, something happened and trust went.”

“I think personally when you’re in a relationship you need to have trust.”

Chloe took to the social media site X last night and posted a cryptic tweet to let fans know that everything Gucci.”

The influencer shared a snap of herself in a bikini alongside the caption: “Everything Gucci xx”

The post was uploaded an hour after the show finished airing which caused fans to speculate if it was directed at the incident.

Georgia continued pressing Toby on the topic and asked: “Was she like texting other guys?”

Toby shook his head and Georgia questioned whether she did something when she went out.

Toby replied: “A big incident happened, something along those lines.”

In an episode of Celebs Go Dating in August, Chloe broke down in tears over her split from Toby.

The Love Island star revealed he was the one who ended the relationship, leaving her “heartbroken”.

Toby has since taken to his Instagram Stories, and appears to have taken a swipe at Chloe.

Sharing a meme of Central Cee rolling his eyes, the footballer wrote: “Wait you guys think it actually went down like that 😂.”