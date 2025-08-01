Ad
Another couple dumped from the Villa on Love Island

As the final comes close, another couple has been dumped from the Villa after a public vote on Friday night’s episode of Love Island.

As islanders were enjoying Date Night, Toni received an unexpected text which caused the mood in the Villa to shift significantly.

The American Bombshell read out the text, which read: “Islanders. The public have been voting for the most compatible couple.”

She continued: “The couple with the fewest votes and therefore dumped from the island tonight is… Megan and Conor.”

Their fellow islanders were left in a state of shock, as the pair accepted their fate sitting at the kitchen counter.

Going into the dressing room to pack up her stuff, Megan joked that she’s done this all before and she’s glad she got her “tan in.”

As the two Irish contestants said farewell at the door of the Villa to the islanders, Megan said: “I came back for what I wanted.”

