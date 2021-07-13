Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah nominated for major award

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah nominated for major...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey has been nominated for an Emmy Award.

The CBS special aired back in March, and made headlines all over the world.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a number of shocking claims about the Royal family during the interview, as they discussed their decision to step down as senior working royals last year.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will take place on September 19.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Drama Series

“The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Pose” (FX)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Comedy Series

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“Pen15” (Hulu)

“ Ted Lasso ” (Apple TV Plus)

Limited Series

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)

Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (“Shrill”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)

Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)

Variety Talk Series

“Conan”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Competition Program

“ The Amazing Race”

The Amazing Race” “Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Television Movie

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Sylvie’s Love”

“Uncle Frank”

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”)

O-T Fagbenie (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

Max Minghella (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Madeline Brewer (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”)

Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”)

Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)

Paul Reiser (“The Kominsky Method”)

Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”)

Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie Sangster (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)

Paapa Essiedu (“I May Destroy You”)

Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”)

Evan Peters (“Mare Of Easttown”)

Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”)

Kathryn Hahn (“WandaVision”)

Moses Ingram (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Julianne Nicholson (“Mare Of Easttown”)

Jean Smart (“Mare Of Easttown”)

Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Don Cheadle (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)

Charles Dance (“The Crown”)

Timothy Olyphant (“The Mandalorian”)

Courtney B. Vance (“Lovecraft Country”)

Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian”)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

McKenna Grace (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sophie Okonedo (“Ratched”)

Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)

Dave Chappelle (“Saturday Night Live”)

Morgan Freeman (“The Kominsky Method”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Saturday Night Live”)

Daniel Levy (“Saturday Night Live”)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams (“Hacks”)

Yvette Nicole Brown (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)

Bernadette Peters (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)

Issa Rae (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)

Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”)

Kristen Wiig (“Saturday Night Live”)

Variety Sketch Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Saturday Night Live”

Variety Special (Live)

Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special (Multiple Platforms)

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Oscars (ABC)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime)

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)

8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)

Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)

Hamilton (Disney Plus)

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)

Oprah with Megan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special (CBS)

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy (CNN)

United Shades Of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

VICE (Showtime)

Host For a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”)

Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”)

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”)

Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons (“Top Chef”)

RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Animated Program

“Big Mouth” (Netflix)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (Adult Swim)

“The Simpsons” (Fox)

“South Park: The Pandemic Special” (Comedy Central)

Short Form Animated Program

“Love, Death + Robots” (Netflix)

“Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap” (Disney)

“Once Upon a Snowman” (Disney Plus)

“Robot Chicken” (Adult Swim)