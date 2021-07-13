One contestant set to be dumped from Love Island after dramatic twist

One contestant will be dumped from Love Island on Wednesday night.

Earlier this week, fans voted for the couple they thought were the most compatible, and Sharon and Hugo, Brad and Lucinda, and Chloe and Toby received the fewest votes.

At the end of Tuesday night’s episode, it was revealed that Brad and Lucinda received the fewest public votes, and that one of them would be sent home.

Brad and Lucinda must decide which of them will be going home and who will stay on.

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.