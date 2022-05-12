Zara to charge Irish customers for online returns for the first time

Zara have started charging Irish customers for online returns.

The popular shop are now deducting a total of €1.95 from the refunded amount for items bought online and returned through drop-off points.

This new charge is valid on all orders placed since May 5th and will also affect the UK.

A statement on the official Zara Ireland website reads: “Returns of orders placed from 05.05.2022 onwards will have a cost of 1.95 EUR, that will be deducted from the refunded amount.”

“If you have purchased as a registered user: you can request the return from the Returns section.”

“If you made your purchase as a guest: Request a refund by clicking on the link that appears in any of the emails we have sent you about your order.”

The statement continues: “When doing a return request, if your order contains a large HOME item, we will ask you to get in touch with us in order to complete a home return for you.”

“Remember that you must bring the items you wish to return to your nearest drop point within 30 days from the shipping date of your purchase, before the return period expires.”

However, returns can still be done for free in store as long as it is within the same region in which you originally made the purchase.