Wordle players are swearing off the game after 282 result

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
A lot of Wordle players have lost their streak today, after a tough game.

The web-based game requires players to guess the same five-letter word in six tries or less, and the word changes daily.

After each guess, the colour of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.

If your tile is green, you have the correct letter in the correct place. If it’s yellow, you’ve the right letter but it’s in the wrong place, and a grey tile means the letter you chose is not in the word.

Players struggled to guess today’s word correctly, with many taking to Twitter to express their frustration.

One tweeted: “Can you believe it? Almost get it in one! Then don’t get it in six? Wordle has finally defeated me. 68 in a row, but it gets me today. Now I can bow out.”

Another wrote: “just lost my 50+ win streak”, while a third tweeted: “I’m starting to hate Wordle.”

Check out more Twitter reactions below:

