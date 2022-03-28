Wordle players are swearing off the game after 282 result

A lot of Wordle players have lost their streak today, after a tough game.

The web-based game requires players to guess the same five-letter word in six tries or less, and the word changes daily.

After each guess, the colour of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.

If your tile is green, you have the correct letter in the correct place. If it’s yellow, you’ve the right letter but it’s in the wrong place, and a grey tile means the letter you chose is not in the word.

Players struggled to guess today’s word correctly, with many taking to Twitter to express their frustration.

One tweeted: “Can you believe it? Almost get it in one! Then don’t get it in six? Wordle has finally defeated me. 68 in a row, but it gets me today. Now I can bow out.”

Another wrote: “just lost my 50+ win streak”, while a third tweeted: “I’m starting to hate Wordle.”

Check out more Twitter reactions below:

And after such a great start!!

Screw you Wordle 282 X/6 ⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) March 28, 2022

Me finding the person in charge of the #Wordle the past few days Wordle 282 X/6 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩

⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩 pic.twitter.com/0FrIc6O4a1 — Word Nerdle (@WordNerdle) March 28, 2022

Stupid game Wordle 282 X/6 ⬜⬜🟨🟨🟩

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Julia Banks (@juliahbanks) March 27, 2022

Wordle 282 X/6* ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

⬛🟩🟩🟩⬛

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩 Crushed. My first loss after 80 days. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/EtJ4uGtZqw — Tim Stevenson (@timothydog76) March 28, 2022

just lost my 50+ win streak Wordle 282 X/6 ⬛🟨🟨⬛🟨

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩 pic.twitter.com/R9RDcOpMlf — Lauren🌻 (@laurenashcroft3) March 27, 2022

Wordle 282 X/6 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩 This one hurts. — civlover 🇺🇦 (@civlover) March 28, 2022

Wordle 282 X/6 ⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩 Can you believe it? Almost get it in one! Then don’t get it in six? Wordle has finally defeated me. 68 in a row, but it gets me today. Now I can bow out. — Deus Ex Machina (@amatterhun) March 28, 2022

Wordle 282 X/6

Broke my streak! This was like playing Russian roulette. #wordle282#wordle282x

⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨

🟨🟨⬜⬜⬜

⬜🟩🟨🟨⬜

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩 pic.twitter.com/1nZXpnhus9 — Gaurav Pratap Singh (@gaurav3000ad) March 28, 2022

Wordle 282 X/6 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜

⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜

⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ im starting to hate wordle — jade🪷 (@innnumaki) March 27, 2022