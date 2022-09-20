Wild Lights at Dublin Zoo to return next month with exciting new theme

The Wild Lights are set to return to Dublin Zoo next month with an exciting new theme.

The spectacular lights show will light up the Phoenix Park with this year’s theme of ‘The Magic of Life’.

The theme will focus on the millions of plant and animal species around the world threatened with extinction, highlighting the importance of biodiversity through colourful lanterns.

Visitors will travel along a one-way trail past illuminated woodland scenes before encountering wondrous pollinators including giant bees and beehives.

Guests will then witness some of nature’s most fascinating transformations, such as the metamorphosis of a caterpillar into a butterfly as well as the skilled co-operation of an ant colony and some of the most minute creatures of our world, blown up to gigantic scale.

From the abundance and diversity of life in the treetops of our rainforests to diving underwater to witness sea creatures and mesmerising coral, visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about the Magic of Life and the role they can play themselves to help protect our planet.

Speaking about Wild Lights, Dr Christoph Schwitzer, Director of Dublin Zoo, said: “The team at Dublin Zoo is thrilled to announce that Wild Lights will celebrate The Magic of Life this year.”

“The award-winning event will highlight the importance of the world’s plant and animal kingdoms, something that is at the heart of everything we do here. We are excited to welcome all visitors this winter to enjoy the magical journey with us and we hope this year’s theme will inspire a passion for nature and a willingness to help.”

Tickets for the Wild Lights go on sale on Wednesday, September 21 at 10am at here.