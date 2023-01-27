Who is Enoch Burke and why is he trending on Twitter?

The name Enoch Burke has been trending on Twitter, following months of controversy.

In June 2022, the Castlebar native was suspended as a teacher from Wilson’s Hospital School, a Church of Ireland co-educational boarding school based in Co. Westmeath.

Both the Westmeath-based school and parents of a transgender student requested that they/them pronouns be used to address the student, along with their chosen new name; however, Enoch objected to acknowledge the teenager’s transition.

🔴BREAKING: "He'll never call a girl a boy" – Teacher Enoch Burke remains at school despite 2pm €700 fine for being there

Enoch pursued the principal of Wilson’s Hospital School’s, questioning her on the issue and putting his views forward.

However, after she told him she would address the issue at a later date, he followed her and continued to question her on the matter, which resulted in his suspension.

Following this, Enoch continued to show up on the school’s premises, and the school were later granted an injunction preventing him from being on school grounds and teaching there.

On September 1, it was reported that Enoch had breached the injunction, and a further court order had been sought by the school.

Gardaí have been called to a meeting of the board of Wilson’s Hospital School where it was due to consider the case of suspended teacher Enoch Burke.

Officers were called after members of the Burke family shouted objections to the meeting going ahead. More @Independent_ie — Shane Phelan (@shanephelanindo) January 19, 2023

After failing to show up at the High Court, Judge Miriam O’Regan granted an order for Enoch’s arrest as a result of his non-compliance with the injunction; he was arrested three days later after arriving on the school’s premises.

The Castlebar native was held in Mountjoy Prison for contempt of court; where he said he would stay “every hour of every day for the next 100 years”, rather than “obey man”.

In October, the teacher lodged an appeal at the Court of Appeal against the injunction, and was moved to a new jail cell for his own safety after continuously expressing his views to other prisoners.

On December 13, Enoch appeared in court via video call, and although he refused to purge his contempt, asked to be released from prison.

Enoch Burke formally dismissed by Wilson's Hospital School

On December 21, Enoch was released from Mountjoy Prison following a ruling by Judge Brian O’Moore, citing cost to the public as a reason to release him from imprisonment.

The teacher was warned he would remain free unless he breached the orders against him.

Following the Christmas break, Enoch reappeared at Wilson’s Hospital School, and although the Gardaí were notified, they said: “An Garda Síochána are aware of the matters as highlighted. As these matters refer to a civil order, An Garda Síochána has no role at this time.”

The Castlebar native was formally dismissed as a teacher from the school on January 20.

Enoch Burke spent 4.5 hours standing outside Wilson's Hospital School today, before being collected by his dad No sign of Gardaí today, so what might happen next?

Enoch subsequently entered the school premises twice on January 21, and was arrested under the Public Order Act.

The teacher returned to the school once again on January 25.

On January 26, Judge Brian O’Moore issued him a €700 fine per day [with effect from 2pm on January 27] to purge contempt of court.

The following day, Friday, January 27, Enoch showed up at Wilson’s Hospital School and remained past the 2pm deadline.

Enoch Burke arriving at Wilson's Hospital School once again this morning.