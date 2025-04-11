Over 16 years ago in 2007, Amanda Knox was accused of murdering her housemate Meredith Kercher in their shared apartment in Italy.

She spent almost four years incarcerated abroad, before she was freed in 2011, and was “definitively exonerated” in 2015.

In 2007, Meredith and Amanda met for the first time, after Amanda moved from Washington to Italy for an academic year in the country.

When Amanda, who was 20 at the time of the murder, returned to her and Meredith’s flat following a night out with her boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, she discovered her roommate’s bedroom door shut and blood in the bathroom.

After calling the police, Meredith’s body was found in her bedroom, stabbed to death.

The 21-year-old had sustained 47 stab wounds and had signs of sexual assault.

Due to their proximity to the victim, suspicion fell on Amanda and her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito.

Amanda’s behaviour after the murder was deemed odd by police and media — including doing cartwheels in the police station and being seen kissing her boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, outside the crime scene.

Amanda voluntarily went to the police station on the evening of November 5 and since Italian law only requires that a lawyer be appointed for someone who is accused of committing a crime, Amanda was not given legal representation.

Following an exhausting night of questioning, Amanda signed a confession acknowledging that she was in a different part of the apartment when her flatmate was killed by her Le Chic boss, Diya ‘Patrick’ Lumumba.

Along with the confession, Amanda and Raffaele’s conflicting versions of what happened that night further exacerbate their issues.

They first claimed to have been together all night, then to have been away for a few hours, and finally to have made remarks they couldn’t recall.

During an investigation at the crime scene, one week after the written confession, police found DNA from local student Rudy Guede on bloody prints and Meredith’s body.

Rudy had reportedly been a small-time drug dealer, who had met Amanda and Meredith on a few occasions.

After his DNA was found at the crime scene, Rudy claimed he had had consensual sex with Meredith, when an unknown man broke into the apartment and killed Meredith.

Rudy Guede was given a 30-year prison sentence after being found guilty in October 2008 of Meredith’s murder and sexual assault.

In the end, his prison term was lowered to 16 years and in December 2020, he was granted an early release and permitted to complete community service to complete his sentence.

After 14 months in jail, in January 2009 Amanda and Raffaele appeared in court for the start of their first murder trial.

The presiding judge determined that the high-profile proceedings could be held with the media present but said no to live television coverage.

Prosecutor Giuliano Mignini presented a theory that the murder of Meredith Kercher occurred during a sex game gone wrong, allegedly involving Amanda Knox, Raffaele Sollecito, and Rudy Guede.

During the trial, several pieces of evidence were used to support the prosecution’s case.

One was Amanda Knox’s shifting statements during her police interrogations, which included a false accusation against her employer, Patrick Lumumba.

Another key piece of evidence was a kitchen knife found at Sollecito’s apartment.

The prosecution claimed it had Amanda’s DNA on the handle and a trace of Meredith’s DNA on the blade, though independent experts later disputed this.

Additionally, a bra clasp found in Meredith’s room was said to contain Sollecito’s DNA, although the way it was collected raised contamination concerns.

The prosecution also highlighted what they described as Knox’s strange behaviour after the murder — such as kissing Sollecito outside the crime scene and doing cartwheels at the police station — as evidence of her guilt.

Amanda was sentenced to 26 years in prison, while Raffaele received 25 years.

In 2011, after an appeal, both Amanda and Raffaeleweree were fully acquitted and released from prison after nearly 4 years.

However, in 2014, Italy’s highest court reinstated the guilty verdicts in a retrial, and Amanda was sentenced to 28.5 years, and Raffaele received 25 again. (which happened in Amanda’s absence).

But in 2015, Italy’s Supreme Court overturned the convictions for good, citing major flaws in the investigation and a lack of credible evidence.

The case became a global media obsession, especially in the UK, US, and Italy.

In the news, Amanda was painted as either an innocent student or a “sex-crazed femme fatale” — dubbed “Foxy Knoxy.”

Much of the coverage was later criticized for being sexist, xenophobic, and sensationalist.

Amanda Knox has since become an advocate for wrongful conviction awareness and hosts a podcast called Labyrinths.

In 2023, she won a defamation case against Italy over how her coerced confession was handled.