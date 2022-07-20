WhatsApp is making a HUGE change to a popular feature

WhatsApp is making a HUGE change to video calls.

Following an upcoming update, users will be able to make their own cartoon avatars –similar to the Memoji on an Apple iPhone.

These will be available as stickers to send in chats, and you will be able to use them as your face during video calls on the app.

WABetaInfo announced today: “WhatsApp is planning to introduce avatars, a new way to be you on WhatsApp.”

“Thanks to avatars, you may be able to use an avatar as a mask while placing video calls (but probably it will take a long time before being available to users) and it will also be possible to use your avatar as a sticker.”

“Unfortunately, this feature is under development so we do not know when it will be released to users,” they added.