What the introduction of Jennie’s Law could mean for Ireland

The Cabinet is set to consider the introduction of Jennie’s law today, which will establish an online domestic violence register that will be managed by the courts.

The law aims to establish a publicly accessible register of individuals convicted of serious domestic violence offences, specifically convictions for intimate‐partner violence.

The Courts Service of Ireland would host the register and would list judgments under a heading such as “Domestic Violence Register Judgments.”

The law is named in memory of Jennifer Poole (known as “Jennie”), a 24‑year‑old who was murdered in 2021 by her partner, who had a prior history of domestic violence convictions; his new partner was not aware of.

After pleading guilty to Jennifer’s murder in 2022, Gavin Murphy received a life sentence.

However, this was not the first time Gavin had been jailed for violence against a partner.

In 2015, he had served two years for attacking a former partner and her mother.

The brother of Jennifer, Jason Poole, has continued to campaign for this law in honour of his sister, with Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan giving him full support.

Speaking about the law, Jim said: “I want to commend Jason Poole and his family. I am proud to be in a position to introduce the legislation that will provide for a domestic violence register in honour of Jennifer’s memory.”

Jennifer’s brother, who has been campaigning for the legislation for years said: “If this law would have been in place, Jennifer would still be alive today in my opinion and in my family’s opinion. She was none the wiser (about his history).”

“It’s that reminder of what happened to Jennifer four years ago. To walk into a newsagent today and see her on the front page of all the papers, it brings you back to 2021,” he continued.

“But this time its of a more positive nature that’s what we have to think of as a family. Jennifer’s loss will protect other families so they don’t have to go through what we had to go through.”

Máire Devine, the spokesperson for Sinn Féin on Domestic and Gender Violence, applauded the news of the proposed law but cautioned that physical violence should not be the only type of abuse listed on the registry.

“We know many other types of abuse are committed in intimate relationships,” Máire Devine said.

“Stalking, harassment, financial abuse, coercive control, and sexual assault are all examples of convictions which I hope will also be included in the new register. I ask Minister O’Callaghan to help ensure that the people of Ireland are protected from those convicted of all kinds of abuse,” she added.

The Women’s Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline is 1800 341 900. For help and support you can also log onto www.womensaid.ie.