What happens if Jim Gavin actually wins the Irish presidential election

The results of this year’s Irish Presidential election could end up marking a significant moment in Irish history.

The President of Ireland (Uachtarán na hÉireann) is elected directly by the people of Ireland for a term of 7 years. The President can then run for re-election for another 7-year term but may not serve more than 2 terms.

The current President is Michael D. Higgins, who was inaugurated on 11 November 2011 and re-elected in October 2018.

More than 3.6 million people are eligible to vote today, with Independent candidate Catherine Connolly and Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys battling it out on the ballot paper.

However, their names are not the only ones to feature on this year’s election ballot. Jim Gavin is also on the list, even though he dropped out of the race earlier this month.

As Irish citizens continue to flock to the polls, here is everything you need to know about what will happen if Jim Gavin actually wins.

Who is Jim Gavin?

The 54-year-old is the former boss of Dublin GAA and a retired Irish Defence Forces officer. Jim was nominated by Fianna Fáil to be their candidate in this year’s Presidential election.

Why did he drop out of the race?



On October 6, Jim Gavin confirmed that he was dropping out of the election. His decision came a day after RTE’s presidential debate, during which he was quizzed about an allegation that he owed over €3,000 in rent to a former tenant.

In a report from The Irish Independent, the renter left Jim Gavin’s Smithfield property in 2009 but kept paying rent mistakenly. The renter attempted several times to claim their money back, and later alleged that Jim Gavin owed them €3,300.

Jim neither confirmed nor denied the allegation, saying to RTÉ on October 5: “It was over 16 years ago, a very stressful time for the family. I’m looking into it. I will deal with it with that, with urgency. If it happened, I’m very sorry that it happened.”

When announcing his withdrawal from the race the following day, he stated: “I made a mistake that was not in keeping with my character and the standards I set myself. I am now taking steps to address the matter.

“I have also thought long and hard about the potential impact of the ongoing campaign on the well-being of my family and friends.

“Taking all these considerations on board, I have decided to withdraw from the presidential election contest with immediate effect and return to the arms of my family,” he added. He has since repaid the €3,300 sum to his former tenant.

Jim’s withdrawal from the race means that only two candidates have officially made it onto the final ballot, making it the smallest number since 1990 — but Jim is still eligible on the ballot.

What happens if Jim Gavin receives the most votes?

The timing of Jim Gavin’s late exit from the race means that his name was unable to be removed from the ballot paper.

Although he is not officially in the running, a vote for Jim Gavin would not be classed as a spoiled vote, and would therefore be an eligible casting of the ballot.

Additionally, any transfers on the ballot card will count as legitimate transfers, meaning that a second or third place vote for Catherine Connolly or Heather Humphreys will still be counted.

If Jim Gavin wins the most votes, it is unlikely that he will accept the position of President. This would then trigger a second, new election campaign.

It is believed that some voters might cast their vote in favour of Jim Gavin, as an expression of frustration over the choice of presidential candidates this year.

Voters should also be aware that a candidate or party can be reimbursed a percentage of the money that they spent on an election campaign, if they achieve enough votes.

In the case of this year’s Presidential election, 12.5 percent of the vote is needed to get a reimbursement of up to €250,000 in vouched for expenses.

Polling in the Irish Presidential election takes place this Friday, October 24, 2025, between 7am and 10pm.