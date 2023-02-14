Well-known Irish celebrity charged with defilement of a child

A well-known Irish celebrity has been charged with defilement of a child.

The 39-year-old broadcaster and entertainer, who has not been publicly named, was arrested by officers from a Divisional Protective Services Bureau on Tuesdat morning and brought before the Dublin District Court.

The man was then charged with three counts of defilement of a child.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 12 and 13 years ago in Dublin.

The broadcaster has been accused of engaging in a sexual act, oral sex, with a child who was under 17 years of age three times in 2010, and on an unknown date between August 2010 and January 23, 2011.

He has been remanded on bail to appear again at the Dublin District Court next month.