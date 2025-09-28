Well-known faces spotted at Ireland’s historic NFL game – including THIS British superstar

A host of well-known faces were spotted at Ireland’s historic NFL game – including British superstar Lewis Capaldi.

The game was historic, as it marked the first time Dublin had hosted an NFL (National Football League) game.

Thousands of American football fans descended upon Dublin this weekend, as the city hosted its first-ever NFL (National Football League) game, as well as a bunch of famous faces.

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi was spotted at the game, as he enjoyed the tense play between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings.

Jason Kelce

NFL and Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce flew across the pond to enjoy the game.

Ethan Payne

Youtuber and member of the online British group Sidemen Ethan Payne was spotted at the game, sharing an Instagram post in celebration of the win, captioning the post: “Dub’s in Dublin.”

Katherine Ryan

Katherine Ryan attended the game alongside her husband Bobby Kootstra, as the pair cheered on their team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Miles Nazaire and Ryan Libbey

Made in Chelsea stars Miles Nazaire and Ryan Libbey were spotted at the game. Chris Hughes Chris Hughes shared his support for the sport as he shared stories of himself at Croke Park.

Lyra

Irish singer Lyra made an appearance at the game that blew the crowd away, as she performed a gorgeous rendition of Ireland’s national anthem, Amhrán na bhFiann.

Among the famous international faces, a host of well-known Irish Influencers also enjoyed the game.

Adam Fogarty & Jay Kavanagh

Nia Gallagher