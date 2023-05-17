Well-known faces condemn ‘horrible’ assault of teenager in Navan – after video of the incident goes viral

A host of well-known faces have condemned the assault of a teenage boy in Navan, Co. Meath, after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The video in question, which Gardaí are requesting not to be shared online, shows the boy being kicked and punched by a group of teens in broad daylight.

A statement from An Garda Síochána, which was shared by Virgin News’ Zara King, reads: “Gardaí are investigating an assault which occurred in the Navan area of Co. Meath on Monday, 15th May 2023 at approximately 2.30pm.”

Gardaí are investigating an assault on a teenager in Co Meath on Monday which was filmed and posted on social media. https://t.co/SmQd03GnTn — RTÉ News (@rtenews) May 17, 2023

“A male juvenile later attended Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he received treatment for serious facial injuries.”

“An Garda Síochána is aware of a video circulating on social media of this incident and out of respect for the victim in this case we would request that people refrain from sharing this video.”

“An Garda Síochána is appealing to any person with information on the assault to contact Navan Garda Station at 0469079930.”

#BREAKING Teenager “received treatment for serious facial injuries” following an assault in #Navan Gardai have confirmed to @VirginMediaNews that an investigation is now underway The attack happened on Monday afternoon at approx 2:30pm. pic.twitter.com/qJhSaJSePQ — Zara King (@ZaraKing) May 17, 2023

A host of well-known faces have spoken out online following the circulation of the video.

James Patrice penned: “Absolutely disgusting. This is beyond horrifying. No child should ever feel threatened at any time least of all WALKING HOME FROM SCHOOL.”

“Call it ignorance, or ‘a lack of understanding’ – but this is downright intentional.”

Meanwhile Paul Ryder tweeted: “I am fuming. I hope this teenager is OK. Stand up to bullying. FFS.”

Elsewhere, well-known drag queen Victoria Secret wrote: “This is horrific. I feel sick just watching, hoping the kid is ok 💔.”

“Attacking someone in broad daylight and filming it… these young people knew exactly what they were doing. Disgusting.”

Gay rights activist and Dancing with the Stars alumni Panti Bliss also branded the assault “horrible stuff,” adding: “Hope that kid is ok”.