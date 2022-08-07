WATCH: The family of Ashling Murphy share heartbreaking tribute at Fleadh Cheoil

The family of Ashling Murphy shared a heartbreaking tribute to the late 23-year-old at the Fleadh Cheoil.

The primary school teacher was jogging along the Royal Canal in Tullamore, Co. Offaly on January 12 when she was murdered in broad daylight.

In the tribute, which aired during TG4’s coverage of the annual Irish traditional music festival Fleadh Cheoil, her family spoke about Ashling’s love of trad music and playing the fiddle.

The tribute included a series of recordings of Ashling playing traditional music by herself and with the Ballyboy branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (CCÉ).

Her mum Kathleen said: “She always had a big smile for everyone. From the youngest to the oldest, she always had a smile for them. She was very lovable, caring. She loved everyone. And she had so much to give to the world.”

Aisling’s father Raymond added: “She had so much more to give to everyone… what she done in her short 23 years, if she had another 23 years, what would she have achieved? It’s a terrible loss, and I can say no more than that.”

The tribute ended with a moving performance from the Ballboy branch of CCÉ performing at the Fleadh.

In ómós d'Ashling Murphy, múinteoir agus bean chumasach ar chuile bhealach a d'imigh uainn gan choinne.

Anocht ar #Fleadh2022 rinne muid ceiliúradh uirthi agus ar an mbean a bhí mar cheoltóir den scoth. Mo cheol thú Ashling. 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/4rzfAPfQ9Q — TG4TV 🎶🪕🎷🥁🎻🎺🎤 (@TG4TV) August 6, 2022

There has been an outpour of anger and devastation over Ashling’s murder, as it has highlighted male violence against women in Ireland, and the danger women face on a daily basis.

Back in January, thousands of people attended vigils across Ireland to pay their respects to Ashling, and to support all those who knew and loved her.

The Women’s Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline is 1800 341 900. For help and support you can also log onto www.womensaid.ie.