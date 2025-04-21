Update on cause of death of Pope Francis as Italian media reports ‘brain issue’

After the Vatican revealed Pope Francis’ death on Easter Monday at the age of 88, his cause of death has been announced.

According to Italian daily La Repubblica, the cause of death may have been linked to a brain issue, possibly a stroke.

The outlet also reported that his death did not seem to be related to the respiratory issues that led to the Catholic Church leader’s hospitalisation earlier this year.

The article quoted anonymous medical staff at the Gemelli hospital, where the pope had treatment from February to March, as saying: “The Pope died peacefully.”

Following his original diagnosis of bronchitis, Pope Francis was brought to the hospital on February 14, and it was later discovered that he had been diagnosed with dual pneumonia.

Dr. Sergio Alfieri, the leader of the Pope’s medical team, claims that the pope experienced two serious health crises between late February and early March.

Regarding the pope’s second medical crisis, Dr. Alfieri told the Italian daily Corriere della Sera in late March: “That evening was terrible. He knew, like us, that he might not survive the night. We saw the man who was suffering.”

Despite his delicate health state, Pope Francis performed a number of tasks during the last few days, taking to the balcony of Saint Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on Easter Sunday.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta. pic.twitter.com/jUIkbplVi2 — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 21, 2025

On the morning of April 21, Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the Pope’s passing who said: “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning [6.35am BST], the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.”

“His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.”

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”