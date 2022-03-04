Ad
Tributes pour in for Australian cricket legend Shane Warne – who has died aged 52

Kendra Becker | Editor
Tributes have poured in online for Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, who has sadly died aged 52.

The sports star died of a suspected heart attack at his villa in Thailand on Friday.

A statement from his management company read: “It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4 March.”

“Shane was found unresponsive in his Villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.”

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Since the news of his death broke, tributes have poured in for Shane on social media.

Shane, who was once the captain of the Australia national team, was considered one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history.

The 52-year-old is survived by his three children Brooke, 24, Summer, 19, and Jackson, 22, whom he shares with ex-wife Simone Callahan.

The cricket legend was famously engaged to British actress Elizabeth Hurley in the past, but their romance came to an end in November 2013.

