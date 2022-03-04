Tributes pour in for Australian cricket legend Shane Warne – who has died aged 52

Tributes have poured in online for Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, who has sadly died aged 52.

The sports star died of a suspected heart attack at his villa in Thailand on Friday.

A statement from his management company read: “It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4 March.”

‘Cannot believe it’ 💔

‘What a legend. What a man. What a cricketer’

‘The magic will stay forever’ The sporting world is reacting with utter shock and sadness at the tragic death of Shane Warne: https://t.co/OOXLn4YQpl R.I.P Warney 😢 pic.twitter.com/XIrkopvQln — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) March 4, 2022

“Shane was found unresponsive in his Villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.”

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Since the news of his death broke, tributes have poured in for Shane on social media.

One of the greatest of all-time. A legend. A genius. You changed Cricket. RIP Shane Warne ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YX91zmssoT — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 4, 2022

I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 4, 2022

Shocked beyond words. A legend of our game, an icon, and someone who revolutionised spin bowling. RIP Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/4rjArGHpSp — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 4, 2022

“Whenever he came to the wicket, change came over the game of Cricket” My mind just cannot accept that Shane Warne is no more. Gone too soon.. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends..RIP Warnie 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YgfvY1WaS0 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 4, 2022

Sad, speechless, and completely shocked. An incredible loss to cricket. I have no words. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the sport. Rest in Peace, Shane Warne. Sending my condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/wO7VenwVSD — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 4, 2022

Shane, who was once the captain of the Australia national team, was considered one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history.

The 52-year-old is survived by his three children Brooke, 24, Summer, 19, and Jackson, 22, whom he shares with ex-wife Simone Callahan.

The cricket legend was famously engaged to British actress Elizabeth Hurley in the past, but their romance came to an end in November 2013.