Thousands take part in Darkness Into Light this morning

Almost 10,000 people took part in the annual Darkness Into Light fundraiser in Dublin’s Phoenix Park this morning in aid of Pieta House.

There are organised walks at 230 locations across the country this year as well as 180 global sunrise walks.

Participants this morning walked 5km beginning at around 4.15am, as the sun rose, to support the work that Pieta House does in supporting those affected by suicide or self-harm.

Speaking at the event in the Phoenix Park, CEO of Pieta House Stephanie Manahan said: “The wonderful impact of Darkness Into Light is not only enabling a conversation around suicide and self-harm, but it’s raising vital funds for our services.

“So today, from Bondi Beach all the way to Bantry and everywhere in between, we’ve seen people walking to support Pieta House and to talk about mental health services.”

She explained that most of the charity’s services come from direct fundraising and the organisation was able to answer 100,000 calls from people in distress due to the funding from last year’s walks.

Pieta House first opened its doors in Lucan, Dublin, in 2006, and since then it is understood to have helped more than 70,000 people in suicidal distress or engaging in self-harm.

After the Darkness there is Light. Solas agus Dóchas #DIL2025 #DarknessIntoLight pic.twitter.com/3LBPkJo8kv — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) May 10, 2025

It now operates in 20 locations across the country and employs over 300 therapists and support staff.

With The Darkness Into Light walks, as dawn breaks it symbolises hope for those experiencing suicidal, self-harming, and bereaving thoughts.

“As we speak here today, we have staff on duty that are actually taking calls 24/7, engaging with people every hour of every day, all throughout the year,” said Stephanie.

You can make a donation online via www.darknessintolight.ie.

To avail of Pieta services, visit www.pieta.ie or call 0818 111 126.

Pieta provides 24/7 support via the Freephone crisis helpline on 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444 (standard message rates apply).