Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

This is why FREENOW is trending on social media in Ireland

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

FREENOW is currently trending on social media, after a promo code offer went horribly wrong for the taxi app this morning.

On Friday, a riddle appeared on app giving customers the chance to win €200 worth of vouchers.

The message read: “I’m made of snow but never feel the cold. The answer to this riddle is a promo code worth €200 towards your next 10 trips.”

Customers quickly figured out the answer to riddle was “snowman”, however things started to go wrong when people started sharing the code in WhatsApp groups.

This lead to a huge surge in people using the promo code on the FREENOW app, giving each customer €200 in free taxi credit.

Sadly, the vouchers have since been removed from the app, after thousands of people got a hold of the promo code.

Customers have since taken to X, formerly Twitter, to poke fun at the whole situation:

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us