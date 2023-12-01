This is why FREENOW is trending on social media in Ireland

FREENOW is currently trending on social media, after a promo code offer went horribly wrong for the taxi app this morning.

On Friday, a riddle appeared on app giving customers the chance to win €200 worth of vouchers.

The message read: “I’m made of snow but never feel the cold. The answer to this riddle is a promo code worth €200 towards your next 10 trips.”

Customers quickly figured out the answer to riddle was “snowman”, however things started to go wrong when people started sharing the code in WhatsApp groups.

This lead to a huge surge in people using the promo code on the FREENOW app, giving each customer €200 in free taxi credit.

Sadly, the vouchers have since been removed from the app, after thousands of people got a hold of the promo code.

Customers have since taken to X, formerly Twitter, to poke fun at the whole situation:

I think @FreeNow_IE are having a ‘mare this morning. Ran a Friday competition to solve riddles. First 100 get 10 x €20 vouchers valid to 31/01/24. I got in there pretty quickly. Had the vouchers applied. But like others, they’ve been removed. Not ideal. pic.twitter.com/eGMOCeb0yE — Ian Power (@powerian) December 1, 2023

Me outside the FREENOW offices everyday until my €420 worth of vouchers are returned 🇮🇪 @FreeNow_IE pic.twitter.com/lTS6zn436m — kingkelvo (@thekingkelvo) December 1, 2023

The FreeNow employee who leaked the codes showing up at the Christmas party pic.twitter.com/yiUeDa0XQ6 — Eóin (@kkkeelers) December 1, 2023

Freenow’s app development team right now. pic.twitter.com/lHMPPd7Ful — Enda Coll (@enda_coll) December 1, 2023

FreeNow Snowman vouchers RIP Dec 23 – Dec 23 🙏 pic.twitter.com/j8tomEdCRE — David O’Brien (@DavidOBrien90) December 1, 2023

The FREENOW intern after leaking the promo codes at the Xmas party last night. pic.twitter.com/D4j9rf7UsV — Rob. (@RobLavery_) December 1, 2023

Me getting a taxi to the end of the road and back thanks to FreeNow pic.twitter.com/FGhRstUWQX — The General (@GeneralBohs) December 1, 2023

Live scenes from FreeNow HQ pic.twitter.com/6WN8ROAVdp — Jack McDowell (@leinsterfan99) December 1, 2023

Getting the Freenow to drop me to a cash machine after the codes didn’t work pic.twitter.com/WNvTpMcF8j — Estebantz (@ActingTheGom) December 1, 2023