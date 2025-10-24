This is when we can expect the results of this year’s Irish presidential election

Irish citizens are flocking to the polls today to vote in this year’s Presidential election.

The President of Ireland (Uachtarán na hÉireann) is elected directly by the people of Ireland for a term of 7 years. The President can then run for re-election for another 7-year term but may not serve more than 2 terms.

The current President is Michael D. Higgins, who was inaugurated on 11 November 2011 and re-elected in October 2018.

More than 3.6 million people are eligible to vote today, with Independent candidate Catherine Connolly and Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys battling it out on the ballot paper.

Jim Gavin’s name is also on the ballot, although he is no longer officially running for President. The former Fianna Fáil candidate dropped out of the race earlier this month over an allegation made by his former tenant, claiming that he owed them over €3,000 in overpaid rent.

As the people of Ireland wait for the polls to close at 10pm on Friday, October 24, many might be questioning when we can expect to hear who the next President will be.

Officially, there is no definitive answer, as the time it takes to count the votes in a Presidential election typically varies each time.

The speed of the process usually depends on how many people have voted, and whether or not their votes will need to be transferred.

After the polls close at 10pm on Friday evening, the counting of the votes is expected to begin on Saturday morning, October 25.

Depending on how long counting takes, the winner of this year’s Presidential election will likely be announced late on Saturday afternoon or evening.

The final results will be revealed at Dublin Castle, where either Catherine Connolly or Heather Humphreys will be declared as the next President of Ireland.