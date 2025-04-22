This is when the Pope’s funeral will take place

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, died at the age of 88 on Monday.

The 88-year-old had been recovering from pneumonia at the time of his death.

The Vatican announced his passing in a video statement.

His funeral is set to be held on Saturday at 10am, 9am Irish time, according to the Vatican.

The cause of death of Pope Francis has been revealed as complications as a result of a stroke and cardiac arrest.

In preparation for a conclave to choose a new head of the Roman Catholic Church next month, cardinals convened at the Vatican this morning to organise the Pope’s burial, which world leaders will attend.

The Vatican said that tomorrow at 9 a.m. (8 am Irish time) GMT, the Pope’s body will be transported to St. Peter’s Basilica.

On Saturday, his funeral will be held in the square in front of St. Peter’s Basilica.

After entering the church, his casket will be transported to the Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major.

Earlier this year, the pope was hospitalised for five weeks due to double pneumonia.

He appeared in St. Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday, however, and appeared to be on the mend after his return to the Vatican over a month ago.

Photographs of Francis in his vestments, laying in a wooden coffin in the chapel of the Santa Marta house, where he resided during his 12-year pontificate, were released by the Vatican this morning.