THIS is when the first presidential debate will take place

The Tonight Show debate, which will be the first of the campaign, will be hosted by Kieran Cuddihy at 10pm on Monday, 29th September, on Virgin Media One.

Catherine Connolly, Jim Gavin and Heather Humphries will also sit down with Virgin Media News’ presenter Colette Fitzpatrick for an in-depth 30-minute

Big Interview.

Jim Gavin will be the first candidate to appear on the Big Interview on Monday, 6th October at 10pm on Virgin Media One.

This will be followed by Catherine Connolly on Monday, 13th October at 2200 on Virgin Media One.

The final Big Interview of the campaign will take place at 10pm on Monday, 20th October, when Heather Humphries sits down with Colette Fitzpatrick.

There will be a special Tonight Show episode immediately following each Big Interview when Kieran Cuddihy and a panel of expert guests discuss and analyse the performance of each Presidential hopeful.

The Tonight Show will broadcast as normal each Tuesday and Wednesday night during the campaign.

Virgin Media News will also provide comprehensive coverage of the election campaign with Political Correspondent Gavan Reilly updating viewers throughout the day on Ireland AM, News at 12:30, News at 5.30 and News at 7.

There will also be bespoke content across Virgin Media News’ social channels, with reporters offering updates to the digital audience before the country goes to the polls on Friday, October 24th.

The President of Ireland (Uachtarán na hÉireann) is elected directly by the people of Ireland for a term of 7 years. The President can then run for re-election for another 7-year term, but may not serve more than 2 terms.

The current President is Michael D. Higgins, who was inaugurated on 11 November 2011 and re-elected in October 2018.

Polling will take place on Friday, 24 October 2025, between 7am and 10pm.

A presidential election must take place in the 60 days before the term of the current president ends on 11 November 2025.

The deadline to register to vote in the next presidential election is Tuesday, 7 October 2025.

The deadline for special or postal voting arrangements is Monday, 29 September 2025.