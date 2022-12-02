The largest Zara store in Ireland is officially open.

The 52,000 square foot shop, which opened on Thursday, is located in Dublin’s Blanchardstown Shopping Centre on Level 2.

A spokesperson for the shopping centre said the store has arrived “just in time for the Christmas period.”

It will have everything customers are used to and more, they revealed.

“The expansive new store will offer the latest womenswear, menswear and childrenswear collections, along with accessories, through a world-class and vibrant in-store experience,” the spokesperson added.

“The store also includes new areas for the latest product lines, such as the menswear Athleticz line (the only one in Ireland), as well as footwear and accessories.”

Pat Nash, Managing Director at Falcon AM, asset managers for Blanchardstown Centre, said: “The new ZARA store is a great addition to the line-up here at Blanchardstown and will act as a real footfall driver as we enter the Christmas shopping period.”

“The signing is indicative of continued confidence across the market – and the resilience of prime physical retail in Ireland specifically. It also reflects the success of our substantial investment in the centre over the last two years, increasing its appeal for international, household names like this one.”

“ZARA is also a brand which really understands the importance of integrating physical and digital retail strategies – giving shoppers the best of both worlds and a seamless experience. It is exactly the type of retailer we want to attract to the centre.”

“The addition will significantly enhance our overall offer, and we’re delighted to see the store open its doors today.”

The new Blanchardstown store features the latest technological innovations of Zara’s integrated online and physical store platforms, offering customers a unique fashion experience. Some of the services integrated with the brand’s app include: Store Mode – allowing online search for items in store, available stock queries, a fitting room reservation service and the collection of online orders within two hours

An online shopping collection point – with a robotised silo where customers can go directly to collect online orders using a QR code/password received via email

A dedicated returns area

