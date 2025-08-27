Electric Picnic goers warned to pack their wellies – as weather forecast promises heavy downpour

Festivalgoers heading to Stradbally Hall for Electric Picnic 2025 this weekend can expect a typically mixed bag of Irish summer weather.

With a blend of showers, breezes, and the occasional burst of sunshine, it looks set to be a weekend of classic festival conditions where waterproofs and wellies will be just as essential as your ticket.

The weekend begins on Friday, August 29, with a partly sunny start; however, festivalgoers should be prepared for a couple of showers in the morning before the skies brighten up in the afternoon.

Breezy conditions are expected later in the day, with temperatures reaching around 18 °C before dipping to 11 °C overnight.

Saturday, August 30, is shaping up to be the wettest day of the festival.

Heavy showers are forecast for the morning, followed by gusty winds and variable cloud cover throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain mild, hovering around 18 °C during the day and falling to 12 °C at night, but the combination of rain and wind will make it feel less comfortable.

This is the day to expect plenty of mud across the festival site.

By Sunday, August 31, conditions should improve slightly, though it will still be breezy. The day will likely begin with a few light showers before giving way to intervals of sunshine and cloud.

Highs are expected to reach 17 °C, with cooler temperatures of around 10 °C overnight as the festival winds down.

For those attending Electric Picnic, preparation will be key.

A waterproof jacket, sturdy boots, and quick-drying layers will go a long way in keeping the weekend comfortable.

Nighttime temperatures will feel chilly, so extra socks, ponchos, and even a flask of something warm could prove invaluable once the sun goes down.

In short, festival weather at Stradbally will be unpredictable, but that is all part of the Electric Picnic tradition.

With showers on Friday, heavy rain on Saturday, and brighter spells returning on Sunday, the atmosphere promises to be as lively as ever.

A little rain and mud rarely dampen the spirits at Ireland’s biggest festival—and for many, it only adds to the experience.