Some MAJOR changes are coming to Whatsapp this month.

A new update, which is rolling out this month, will allow users to leave their group chats without notifying others.

Currently, when someone leaves a group, the rest of the members get a notification that appears at the bottom of the conversation to alert then. But the new update will mean people can exit their group chats silently.

People will also be able to control who can see when they are online as part of a privacy update to the popular messaging app.

The upcoming update will also give users the ability to block people from taking screenshots of View Once messages, which are designed to disappear after being opened.

The Meta-owned messaging platform said the new features aimed to keep improving the privacy around online conversations.

Your privacy deserves more protection. That's why we're excited to announce three 🆕 layers of security to wrap your messages in. Learn what they do 👇 pic.twitter.com/AmV0YoZcC8 — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 9, 2022

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg said: “We’ll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations.”

Ami Vora, WhatsApp’s head of product, said the platform was focused on building features that “empower people to have more control and privacy over their messages”.

“Over the years, we’ve added interlocking layers of protection to help keep their conversations secure, and the new features is one way we continue to deliver on our commitment to keep messages private,” she said.

“No other global messaging service at this scale provides this level of security for their users’ messages, media, voice messages, video calls, and chat backups,” Ami added.

“We believe WhatsApp is the most secure place to have a private conversation. And to spread the word about these new features, we’re also kicking off a global campaign, starting with the UK and India, to educate people about how we work to protect their private conversations on WhatsApp.”