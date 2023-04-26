Snapchat users threaten to delete the app due to new ‘My AI’ feature

Snapchat users are threatening to delete the app due to the new ‘My AI’ feature.

The feature, powered by ChatGPT, has been rolled out on the app for thousands of users in recent days.

People are encouraged to ask the experimental chatbot “just about anything”, and it will reply instantly.

Snapchat explains: “In a chat conversation, My AI can answer a burning trivia question, offer advice on the perfect gift for your BFF’s birthday, help plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, or suggest what to make for dinner.”

“My AI is there to help and to connect you more deeply to the people and things you care about most.”

The bot is pinned to the app’s chat tab above conversations with friends, and users can not delete it unless they have the Snapchat+ subscription plan.

People have been sharing their thoughts on the new feature on Twitter, and many are not a fan of it.

One user tweeted: “ab to delete snapchat til they let me get rid of this creepy AI THAT I CANT DELETE OR CLEAR FROM MY CHATS.”

Another wrote: “snapchat has two days to remove my weird little ai dude from the top of my chat before i delete the app.”

Check out more reactions to ‘My AI’ below:

Wth is Snapchat AI?? What episode of Black Mirror are we on?? — 𝘉𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘬𝘣𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘺 𝘣𝘢𝘣𝘦 (@jxnnyway) April 25, 2023

snapchat has two days to remove my weird little ai dude from the top of my chat before i delete the app — 🧛🏻‍♀️ (@dracsconcubine) April 21, 2023

ab to delete snapchat til they let me get rid of this creepy AI THAT I CANT DELETE OR CLEAR FROM MY CHATS — mad ✨ (@madsss_rk) April 19, 2023

i can’t delete My AI so at the point i’m just going to delete my whole snapchat. — lexxx (@lextaypro) April 19, 2023

might be time to delete Snapchat cuz wtf is My AI??? — gen ⍤ (@genmnz) April 20, 2023

Snapchat not letting you delete the AI chat feels like when Apple forced a U2 album onto iPhones 🤠 — 𝕮𝖔𝖑𝖑𝖊𝖙𝖙𝖊 ⚡️ (@spxceoddity) April 26, 2023

This is SO scary. There is a new AI chat box feature on Snapchat! Time to delete my account i guess! pic.twitter.com/uKtk6gWj61 — Hermosa Samosa (@_sareeengabs) April 20, 2023

Excuse me @Snapchat I do not want the AI bot pinned at the top of my screen if you could kindly delete the stupid thing all would be well in the world. — SniperrTiger 🥳 (@Amie54263820) April 26, 2023

snapchat released a new AI you can’t turn off or remove. is this my sign to delete the app? — Sara (@skristine8) April 20, 2023