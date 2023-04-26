Ad
Snapchat users threaten to delete the app due to new ‘My AI’ feature

Snapchat users are threatening to delete the app due to the new ‘My AI’ feature.

The feature, powered by ChatGPT, has been rolled out on the app for thousands of users in recent days.

People are encouraged to ask the experimental chatbot “just about anything”, and it will reply instantly.

Snapchat explains: “In a chat conversation, My AI can answer a burning trivia question, offer advice on the perfect gift for your BFF’s birthday, help plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, or suggest what to make for dinner.”

“My AI is there to help and to connect you more deeply to the people and things you care about most.”

The bot is pinned to the app’s chat tab above conversations with friends, and users can not delete it unless they have the Snapchat+ subscription plan.

People have been sharing their thoughts on the new feature on Twitter, and many are not a fan of it.

One user tweeted: “ab to delete snapchat til they let me get rid of this creepy AI THAT I CANT DELETE OR CLEAR FROM MY CHATS.”

Another wrote: “snapchat has two days to remove my weird little ai dude from the top of my chat before i delete the app.”

Check out more reactions to ‘My AI’ below:

