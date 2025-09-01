Simon Harris condemns ‘despicable’ threats against his family as Gardaí launch investigation

Tánaiste Simon Harris has released a statement condemning “direct threats” made against his family over the weekend.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the alleged threats, where were reportedly made on social media.

In a statement on Monday morning, the Fine Gael leader said a line had been “crossed”.

“This weekend, I received direct threats targeting my family,” he wrote.

“As a father, I have very strong views and feelings on this as you can imagine. As a political leader, I find it unacceptable in every way.

“Let me be clear: threatening people – any person – is a crime. Threatening children is despicable. It is cowardice and it is a line that no decent society should tolerate being crossed.

“I will not be commenting further at this time on any ongoing Garda investigation.”

This isn’t the first time Mr Harris has been subject to frightening threats.

Last June, an anonymous caller rang a Samaritans helpline and claimed there was an explosive device at his family home in Wicklow, where he lives with his wife and young children.

At the time, the Fine Gael leader described the bomb hoax as an “unacceptable situation”.

“I don’t really wish to comment on it other than to say obviously this is clearly unacceptable situation,” he said at the time.

“Even the word hoax I’m not sure is a fair word as I’ve no doubt these things are done to intimidate and upset. I have young children, I have a wife.”