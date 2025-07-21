Ryanair responds to claims staff are paid commission for flagging oversized luggage

Ryanair has responded to claims that staff are paid commission for flagging oversized luggage.

A passenger may bring a small bag on board as long as it is 40x20x25 in size.

They can also purchase a 10 kg bag to check in or a 20 kg bag to carry in an overhead locker, however, many frequent travellers have noticed an increase in the checking of the weight their bags, which has resulted in them paying an extra charge.

The Sunday Times first reported over the weekend about the staff commission and said that the payment is capped at about €80 per staff member each month.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has now confirmed staff members receive about €1.50 for spotting big cabin luggage.

Michael O’Leary stated on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the airline’s aircraft are “struggling” to handle the volume of luggage that people carry on board.

“One of the things that irritates our passengers most is people who show up with a rucksack claiming they it fits in the sizer.”

“If it doesn’t fit in the sizer, it’s not getting on. Our passengers will be paying the excess bag fees but more than 99.9% of passengers comply,” Mr O’Leary said.

He added: “The tiny minority who don’t will pay the fees and we are more than happy to incentivise our [staff] with a share of those excess baggage fees which we think will decline over the coming year or two.”

A spokesperson for Ryanair said over the weekend that oversized cabin bags “delay boarding and are clearly unfair on the over 99pc of our passengers who comply with our baggage rules.”

“We do pay commission to our agents who identify and charge for oversized bags, but these fees are paid by less than 0.1pc of passengers who don’t comply with our agreed bags rules,” they said.

“Our message to those 0.1pc of passengers is simple: please comply with our generous bag rules or you will be charged at check-in or at the gate. For the 99.9pc of our passengers who comply with our rules, we say thank you and keep flying as you have nothing to worry about.”

In a recent announcement, the airline said it would slightly expand the size of the complimentary personal bag that all travelers could bring on board from 40 x 25 x 20 cm to 40 x 30 x 20 cm.

The dimensions of a 10 kg carry-on will still be 55 x 40 x 20 cm.