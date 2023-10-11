RTÉ’s Chief Financial Officer Richard Collins resigns

RTÉ’s Chief Financial Officer Richard Collins has resigned.

In a statement, the broadcaster said Mr Collins would work on a handover.

It also revealed that it’s in the process of finding a replacement CFO.

That statement reads: “Richard will assist in in any ongoing processes to the extent that this may be required.”

“We wish to thank Richard for his hard work and contribution to RTÉ over the past three years and to wish him every success in the future.”

Mr Collins appeared before a number of joint Oireachtas Committees earlier this summer amid the ongoing RTÉ payments scandal.

In June, the broadcaster was plunged into chaos when it was revealed that their highest-paid presenter’s earnings were publicly understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

The issue was identified during a routine audit of RTÉ’s 2022 accounts, prompting an independent review of the matter.

The RTÉ Board issued an apology over the error, and later Ryan also apologised for not questioning RTÉ over his published earnings.