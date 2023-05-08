RTÉ Concert Orchestra to perform at musical fundraiser in aid of Dublin Simon Community

RTÉ Concert Orchestra will perform at a musical fundraiser in aid of homelessness charity Dublin Simon Community this week.

The charity event will take place at the Powerscourt Townhouse Centre on Wednesday, May 10th.

RTÉ Lyric FM’s Aedín Gormley will introduce an impressive musical medley, ranging from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons to the waltzes of Strauss and the tangos of Piazzola, to old standards from Mozart, Beethoven and Scheidt’s Galliard Battaglia.

There will also be selections from cherished movie scores such as Bernstein’s West Side Story and Morricone’s Cinema Paradiso.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Aedín said: “Dublin Simon Community provides vital services for the current homelessness crisis we are facing in this country, as well as the lack of housing.”

“I am delighted to be a part of this event which will feature wonderful music from members of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and support such a great cause.”

In the lead up to the inaugural Proms at Powerscourt, General Manager of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, Joe Csibi said: “When members of the RTE Concert Orchestra told me they had been approached to perform at the Dublin Simon Community event, they were honoured and privileged. We are humbled to perform and support this musical evening.”

Retail tenants at Powerscourt Townhouse Centre have generously donated a range of prizes for a raffle to take place on the evening, including valuable pieces of jewelry, pampering packages, and works of art.

Catherine Kenny, CEO of Dublin Simon Community, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the members of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and to Aedín Gormley for offering their time and talent to support Dublin Simon Community.”

“The Powerscourt Townhouse Centre has been a great supporter of ours over the years

and we would like to thank Mary Larkin and her team for helping to bring this event to

fruition. The retail tenants at Powerscourt Town Centre have donated terrific raffle

prizes too, and we are taken aback by their generosity.”

“We would also like to express our gratitude to all those who have already purchased tickets to the event. We are grappling with the worst homelessness and housing crisis we have seen in our more than 50 years of service provision, and the support of the general public helps us to provide safe, secure accommodation and many other services to those experiencing or at risk of homelessness.”

Mary Larkin of the Powerscourt Townhouse Centre added: “We have a longstanding relationship with Dublin Simon Community and are proud to support this worthy cause. We look forward to experiencing beautiful music in striking surrounds to help an organisation that is doing so much to support those who are experiencing homelessness.”

Tickets are priced €35 and are available from Eventbrite here.

Doors are from 7.30pm, with the event to commence at 8pm sharp. Entry is through the South William Street entrance.

The Powerscourt Townhouse Centre will be closed to the public for the duration of the event. Limited seating will be available.