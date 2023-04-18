RTÉ appoints new Director General as Dee Forbes nears end of seven-year term

RTÉ has today announced the appointment of Kevin Bakhurst as their next Director General.

He will replace Dee Forbes as Director General of RTÉ when her seven-year term comes to an end on July 11th this year.

Kevin was previously Managing Director of News & Current Affairs at RTÉ and Deputy Director General from September 2012 – October 2016.

He was also a member of the RTÉ Executive throughout this period and served as acting Director General for a six-month period.

Commenting on his appointment, Kevin said: “I am honoured and delighted to take up the role of Director General. RTÉ plays a central role in Irish life and has brilliant people dedicated to delivering great and trusted content for audiences.”

“RTÉ faces huge challenges and global competition, and I am confident we can deliver the ambitious change needed to remain valued and relevant to our audiences. I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Prior to re-joining RTÉ, Kevin was Group Director, Broadcasting and Online at Ofcom where he was a member of Ofcom Board.

Between 2006 and 2012, he held a range of senior editorial positions at the BBC, including Controller, BBC News Channel and Deputy Head, BBC Newsroom from 2005. He was also a member of the BBC’s London 2012 Olympics Steering Committee.

As Director General of RTÉ, Kevin will be required to take the organisation forward in a rapidly evolving media landscape, while ensuring RTÉ’s valued place in public life in Ireland.

RTÉ will confirm Kevin’s official start date as their Director General in due course.

Commenting on the appointment of Kevin Bakhurst, RTÉ Chairperson, Siún Ní Raghailligh said: “I’m delighted to welcome today’s announcement of the appointment of Kevin Bakhurst as the new Director General of RTÉ. The appointment follows a competitive recruitment process, with Kevin as the unanimous choice of the RTÉ Board.”

“Kevin brings an exceptional breadth of industry experience, great leadership skills and a passionate commitment to the development of public service broadcasting in all its forms. Kevin’s appointment comes at time of opportunity and change for RTÉ. With my fellow Board members, I look forward to working with Kevin in our shared commitment to a thriving and financially sustainable RTÉ.”