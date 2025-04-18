Rory McIlroy returns to Northern Ireland after career-defining Masters win

It has been revealed that Rory McIlroy has returned to Northern Ireland after his career-defining Masters win in Augusta, Georgia.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, the champion touched down in a private jet at the George Best Belfast City Airport on Friday.

The 35-year-old was overcome with emotion after winning the US Masters on Sunday night, making him the sixth person ever to complete the modern golf Grand Slam.

His wife Erica Stoll and their daughter Poppy were there to celebrate his career-defining win in Augusta.

This was his 11th attempt at securing the honour, and he was filmed embracing his wife and daughter after beating Justin Rose in an intense sudden-death playoff.

As he was presented with a coveted Green Jacket, Rory choked back tears as he paid tribute to his family.

“Last but not least, over to my left, my family, my team,” he said. “They’ve been on this journey with me the whole way through.”

“They know the burden that I’ve carried to come here every year and try and try and try again…”

“The one thing I would say to my daughter Poppy, never give up on your dreams. Never ever give up on your dreams. Keep coming back. Keep working hard.”

Rory and his wife appeared happier than ever all week at Augusta National, almost one year since the golfer shocked fans when he filed for divorce from Erica, after seven years of marriage.

At the time, his manager Sean O’Flaherty said in a statement: “Rory McIlroy’s communications team confirmed today that a divorce has been filed. They stressed Rory’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible.”

The divorce filing, which described their marriage as “irretrievably broken”, requested shared custody of their daughter Poppy, and asked for a parenting plan to be established.

However, Rory’s attorney Thomas Sasser later filed a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal on his behalf.

Last June, Rory addressed the speculation surrounding his relationship status in a statement to The Guardian.

“There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumor is a fool’s game,” the golfer said.

“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together.

“Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

The 35-year-old started dating Erica in 2014, months after he broke off his previous engagement to tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.

The former couple married in a star-studded ceremony at Ashford Castle in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Poppy three years later.