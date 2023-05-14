Rory Gallagher’s wife Nicola speaks out as he steps down as Derry GAA manager after abuse claims

Nicola Gallagher has broken her silence, after her estranged husband Rory stepped down as the manager of Derry GAA.
Earlier this week, Nicola made serious domestic abuse allegations against her former husband in a Facebook post, which has since gone viral.
Following the allegations, Rory said in a statement: “Our marriage broke down over four years ago. Those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time.”
Derry GAA manager Rory Gallagher responds to "very serious" domestic abuse allegations.https://t.co/R32gXyvBRc
— BBC News NI (@BBCNewsNI) May 11, 2023
He added that his focus over the past four years “has been to protect our children from the ongoing turmoil in our family”.
“I have left this matter in the hands of my legal team and ask that the privacy of our family is respected at this time. I will not be making any further public comment on this matter.”
In a separate statement released on Friday, the former GAA star said: “I have advised Derry GAA that I am stepping back as Derry senior football manager with immediate effect.”
“This decision is borne out of a desire to protect my children from the ongoing turmoil. They will always be my priority.”
Derry GAA manager Rory Gallagher has announced he is to step back from his role "with immediate effect"https://t.co/p5AdZVmmZk
— RTÉ News (@rtenews) May 12, 2023
In a new interview with The Sunday Independent, Nicola spoke out about the “overwhelming response” to her Facebook post, and revealed why she decided to share her story.
She said: “I sat for ages looking at it on my computer. I kept thinking, ‘Will I do it or will I not?’ What impact will this have on my children? I had a tightness in my chest, I got really afraid… and then I hit ‘post’.”
“The first person to ring me was my aunt who said, ‘I am so proud of you, you did the right thing. We have been waiting for that for years’. I was mentally broken, but hearing that settled me.”
‘If my story helps one woman or man then it will have been worth it’ – Nicola Gallagher on domestic abuse claimshttps://t.co/jk5EqUJYuI
— Mark Tighe (@MarkLTighe) May 14, 2023
In a statement earlier this week, Brian McAvoy, the Ulster GAA chief executive, said: “While we cannot comment or make judgment on any specific allegation or allegations, Ulster GAA does not condone any form of domestic violence.”
“We are proud to have joined with White Ribbon NI in pledging to never commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women.”
“We encourage and support anyone who has been a victim of such abuse not to suffer in silence but to avail of the statutory and voluntary support services that are available in the community.”
The Women’s Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline is 1800 341 900. For help and support you can also log onto www.womensaid.ie.