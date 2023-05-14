Rory Gallagher’s wife Nicola speaks out as he steps down as Derry GAA manager after abuse claims

Nicola Gallagher has broken her silence, after her estranged husband Rory stepped down as the manager of Derry GAA.

Earlier this week, Nicola made serious domestic abuse allegations against her former husband in a Facebook post, which has since gone viral.

Following the allegations, Rory said in a statement: “Our marriage broke down over four years ago. Those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time.”

He added that his focus over the past four years “has been to protect our children from the ongoing turmoil in our family”.

“I have left this matter in the hands of my legal team and ask that the privacy of our family is respected at this time. I will not be making any further public comment on this matter.”

In a separate statement released on Friday, the former GAA star said: “I have advised Derry GAA that I am stepping back as Derry senior football manager with immediate effect.”

“This decision is borne out of a desire to protect my children from the ongoing turmoil. They will always be my priority.”

In a new interview with The Sunday Independent, Nicola spoke out about the “overwhelming response” to her Facebook post, and revealed why she decided to share her story.

She said: “I sat for ages looking at it on my computer. I kept thinking, ‘Will I do it or will I not?’ What impact will this have on my children? I had a tightness in my chest, I got really afraid… and then I hit ‘post’.”

“The first person to ring me was my aunt who said, ‘I am so proud of you, you did the right thing. We have been waiting for that for years’. I was mentally broken, but hearing that settled me.”

The mum-of-three, who split from Rory in September 2019, continued: “The reaction has been totally overwhelming — I never expected it. I feel so heartened by the response because I’m not the type of person who likes any kind of attention.” “I’m naturally quite a shy person, I don’t use social media. The last time I used Facebook was three or four years ago. But the number of messages I have been getting from other women who say my speaking out has helped them means it was worth it. Some say it has helped them to break their own silence.” Nicola said the Facebook post was her “last resort”, and that she “would be dead” if she hadn’t shared it. She revealed she turned to alcohol to “block” things about during her marriage to Rory – who was recently given custody of their three children.

She said: “I am in recovery now, but it hasn’t been easy. This last year has been the toughest of my life. I will not shy away from the fact I have had issues with alcohol, but I have done something about it. I am thankful for the support network I have in my family and in Fermanagh Women’s Aid.” Exclusive: Nicola Gallagher tells her story in tomorrow’s Sunday Independent:

– How her family told the GAA ‘but they did nothing’

– How she thought about ending her life over the abuse she says she suffered pic.twitter.com/exPd6l23ly — Rodney Edwards (@rodneyedwards) May 13, 2023 “I didn’t do this out of revenge, or for Rory to lose his job. I did it to share my experience and to help other women and men. I never did it to punish him, I did it to get it off my chest and if it helps one woman or man, then it will have been worth it.” When asked about Rory’s decision to step down as the manager of Derry GAA, Nicola said: “I don’t think he had much choice.” She also alleged that Derry GAA were made aware of the allegations against Rory last May, “but did nothing”. Nicola added: “I have kept all this buried, so to be finally free of it, I feel a lot lighter… I am proud that I have been able to talk about my experiences publicly. I will not be silent any more.”

In a statement earlier this week, Brian McAvoy, the Ulster GAA chief executive, said: “While we cannot comment or make judgment on any specific allegation or allegations, Ulster GAA does not condone any form of domestic violence.”

“We are proud to have joined with White Ribbon NI in pledging to never commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women.”

“We encourage and support anyone who has been a victim of such abuse not to suffer in silence but to avail of the statutory and voluntary support services that are available in the community.”

The Women’s Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline is 1800 341 900. For help and support you can also log onto www.womensaid.ie.