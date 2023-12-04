‘Rizz’ named word of the year by Oxford University – but what does it mean?

‘Rizz’ has been named as Oxford’s 2023 Word of the Year, but what does it mean?

Coined by Generation Z, rizz is essentially short for “charisma,” and has been dominating TikTok over the past year.

According to Oxford University Press, it is defined as style, charm, or attractiveness, and the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner.

For the millennials out there, rizz is essentially a newer way of saying someone has “game”.

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is widely credited for popularising the term, after using it with his own friends.

Then in June, British actor Tom Holland caused the word to go viral after complaining about his lack of rizz during an interview with Buzzfeed.

He told the outlet: “I have no rizz whatsoever. I have limited rizz.”

Tom then explained that he won over his girlfriend Zendaya by playing the “long game”.

Rizz was one of eight words on a shortlist, narrowed down in a public vote, before Oxford lexicographers made the final decision.

Other word of the year contenders included: Swiftie, Beige flag, Situationship, Parasocial, Heat dome, Prompt, and De-influencing.