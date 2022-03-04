President Michael D Higgins tests positive for Covid-19

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina have tested positive for Covid-19.

The news was confirmed by Áras an Uachtaráin on Friday, after they received positive antigen test results ahead of a scheduled visit to a school in Ballymun.

A spokesperson said they are both displaying mild symptoms, and will isolate for the next seven days.

President Higgins, 80, will continue to work remotely from his office at Áras an Uachtaráin.

On Thursday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre was notified of 4,042 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In addition, on Wednesday 02 March, 4,746* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

As of 8am Thursday morning, there were 670 Covid patients in hospitals around the country, with 43 in ICU.