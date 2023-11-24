Over €150k raised for brave Deliveroo driver who stopped knife attack on children in Dublin

Over €150k has been raised for Caio Benicio, the brave Deliveroo driver who stopped a knife attack on children in Dublin on Thursday.

The Brazilian, who hails from Rio de Janeiro, has been praised on social media since the incident as he bravely intervened by hitting the attacker with his bike helmet.

The shocking event, which occurred on Parnell Street, has left a five-year-old girl in a critical condition in hospital.

Two other young children and a female creche worker, aged in her 30s, were also treated for injuries after the knife attack.

RTÉ News reporter Conor Hunt was one of the first reporters on the scene of this afternoon’s stabbing incident in Dublin city centre. He told the Six One News about what he saw when he arrived at the scene of the attack in Parnell Square | Read more: https://t.co/wF0IVM2ijC pic.twitter.com/zKnFaUMdhn — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 23, 2023

The suspect was arrested at the scene and is being treated in hospital.

After learning of his bravery, a GoFundMe was set up to raise money for Benicio, as people were invited to “donate the price of a pint of Guinness in your local to Caio so that he knows the people of Dublin appreciate him.”

After less than 24 hours, the page has now amassed over €152k in donations.

The person who set up the page has confirmed all the money will go to Caio, and he’s now been added to the fundraiser as a beneficiary.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for the children and creche worker who were attacked here, which has already raised over €55k.

Speaking on Morning Ireland today, Caio said he was simply “at the right time in the right place”.

“At first I thought it was a fight with a man and a woman,” he said. “Then, I just saw a little girl, and a woman who couldn’t get the girl from the man.”

Amidst the disturbing scenes in #Dublin city center yesterday, one uplifting tale emerged – the heroic actions of Caio Benicio, a Brazilian native and @Deliveroo worker. Witnessing a terrible attack, he dismounted his bike, intervened, and undoubtedly prevented further harm. pic.twitter.com/V9PIBra3BM — Lee Hannigan (@leeroy_hannigan) November 24, 2023

Obrigado, Caio Benicio, you’re a hero and a credit to this country. 🇮🇪❤️🇧🇷👏 — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) November 24, 2023

An heroic act of enormous bravery by Caio Benicio yesterday; in stark contrast to the awful riots. As we count the cost this morning and think of the victims still in hospital, let’s draw hope from this. #ThisisDublin https://t.co/RF3hmSIagW — Ivana Bacik (@ivanabacik) November 24, 2023

These words from the Caio Benicio from Brazil – who disarmed the attacker who stabbed the wee girl & her teacher are so poignant, what a good man pic.twitter.com/j6k2WXKjtF — Seána (@GrantSana) November 24, 2023

Let’s award the Freedom of Dublin City to the Brazilian hero who halted yesterday’s attack at Parnell Square 👏https://t.co/zLIMDzTSv1 — Mark Henry (@Mark_J_Henry) November 24, 2023

“And then the man grabbed another [child]. When I saw the knife, I pulled up my bike and it was my initiative.”

Last night, violent riots broke out in Dublin as rumours started circulating about the attacker being an immigrant.

According to RTÉ, the assailant isn’t from Ireland but has been living here for several years and holds Irish citizenship.

In response to the riots that broke out on Thursday night, Caio said: “There are protests against immigrants and I am immigrant and I was there, right there to protect Irish people you know.”

Caio Benicio is one of the best of us & a dramatic contrast to the hundreds of ‘patriotic’ white Irish ‘Christian’ far right who destroyed a Luas, 6 buses, Garda cars, looted, burnt a hotel & an asylum centre, attacked Gardaí & traumatised a city. https://t.co/lJyKaWANh1 — Dr Robert Bohan (@RobertBohan) November 24, 2023

“They don’t even know what’s happened. I think the people there on the streets like put fire on the garda car and they should know what happened before, you know.

“We are here to work. Most of the people are here to work hard. And make the economy of the country go better. The work we do here is good for the country. It’s good for themselves, you know, they just have hate.”

On Friday morning, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris described the riots as “disgraceful”, and confirmed a total of 34 arrests have been made for public order offences so far.

Drew Harris said we have not seen public disorder like this before We have seen people take a thimbleful of facts and add a bathful of assumptions. He denied there was any failure by Gardaí in their response | Read more: https://t.co/yxKRwiWaG6 pic.twitter.com/0ziEQ7FSgk — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 24, 2023

Three Dublin buses and a Luas tram were destroyed through arson during the chaos, while 13 shops have been significantly damaged or subject to looting.

A number of Gardaí were attacked during the unrest, with one member said to be seriously injured.

11 garda vehicles were also destroyed or extensively damaged.