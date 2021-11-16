New midnight closing time for nightclubs, bars and restaurants as Covid-19 cases rise

The Cabinet has agreed that from midnight on Thursday, bars, restaurants and nightclubs must close at midnight.

Normal opening hours returned on October 22nd bringing an end to the 11:30pm curfew, but this has now been reversed due to rising Covid-19 cases.

RTÉ Political Correspondent Mícheál Lehane has also reported that the Cabinet has agreed that work from home advice will take effect from Friday.

Reacting to the news, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins said: “The narrative of reducing social contacts is de-facto imposing restrictions on Hospitality businesses at a critical time for the sector in the run up to Christmas.”

“The Hospitality sector is seeking a meeting with Government officials to discuss continued wage supports into the middle of 2022.”

More to come…