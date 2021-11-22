New Krispy Kreme store opening in Dublin this week

A new Krispy Kreme store is opening in Swords Pavilions this week.

Donut lovers will be able to enjoy the brand’s made fresh daily treats in their new location from Thursday, November 25th at 8am.

To celebrate opening day, the first 100 customers will receive money can’t buy – Krispy Kreme merchandise and special spot prizes.

The new stand-alone store promises to bring the fresh, hand-checked, decorated doughnuts that Krispy Kreme is famous for. Made fresh each day, you can enjoy an irresistible melt in your mouth Krispy Kreme doughnut!

Customers at Swords Pavilions can expect lots of flavours to choose from including the universally loved Original Glazed ®, Chocolate Sprinkles, Lotus Biscoff, Chocolate Dreamcake, Glazed Raspberry and Nutty Chocolatta.

They will also get to try the latest limited-edition ranges which have been a huge hit with Irish fans including their latest seasonal favourites Billionaires Cheesecake and Black Forest.

The new store will be located in the former KFC unit, beside Elverys Sports and Penneys.