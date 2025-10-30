Ad
Mystery ‘UFO’ sighting across Ireland explained

People across Ireland were left puzzled on Wednesday evening after spotting a mysterious light streaking across the sky.

Reports of the bright, fast-moving object came in from several counties – including Cork, Dublin, Tipperary, and Galway –  around 6.30pm.

Witnesses described a “strange light” that appeared to glide quickly overhead, sparking a wave of speculation on social media about possible UFO activity.

However, it has since been confirmed that the phenomenon was not extraterrestrial, but rather the result of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch.

Meteorologist Alan O’Reilly, known online as Carlow Weather, tracked the light throughout the evening and discussed it on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today.

He noted that the object’s speed and brightness made it “very confusing” for observers, and that sightings were reported from across the country.

Alan explained that when a Falcon 9 rocket launches, one of its stages separates and releases excess fuel into the upper atmosphere.

The fuel then freezes and reflects sunlight – creating the glowing, cloud-like effect that many people witnessed.

The launch in question involved the deployment of 29 Starlink internet satellites from Florida on Wednesday.

Founded by Elon Musk in 2002, SpaceX has become a leader in private space exploration.

So far in 2025, the company has sent more than 2,500 Starlink satellites into orbit, contributing to its ever-growing broadband constellation, which now includes over 8,000 active satellites circling Earth.

