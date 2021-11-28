Munster Rugby have confirmed they will not be leaving South Africa today as planned, after team member tested positive for Covid-19.

The Irish team were due to play against the Bulls on Saturday, but the game was postponed earlier this week after the discovery of the new variant of the virus called Omicron.

The squad were due to return to Ireland and quarantine for ten days, but they have now cancelled their trip home due to a positive Covid case.

📰 URC confirm the postponement of our fixtures against the Vodacom Bulls & the Emirates Lions. We are in the process of getting the touring party back to Ireland. The squad returned negative PCR test results in the latest routine testing.#MunsterInSA🇿🇦 #SUAF 🔴 Info ⤵ — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) November 26, 2021

A Munster statement read: “After arriving at their hotel in Cape Town late last night the squad underwent a round of PCR testing ahead of today’s possible departure. The returning results have identified one positive case.”

“In taking all precautions and prioritising the health and well-being of everyone, Munster Rugby will not travel today and will return to their hotel for an isolation period as a matter of priority.”

“The province will await further guidance from the health authorities,” they added. There were 3,735 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland on Saturday, and 566 patients with Covid in hospitals. Travel Update #MunsterInSA 🇿🇦 Munster Rugby will remain in Cape Town while we wait on next steps from the health authorities after returning one positive case in our latest testing. Thanks for all the messages of support and best wishes.#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) November 28, 2021