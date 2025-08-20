Miss Palestine to compete in Miss Universe pageant for first time – here’s everything we know about her

Nadeen Ayoub will become the first woman to represent Palestine at the Miss Universe pageant.

The 27-year-old will join competitors from more than 130 other countries and territories at the 74th Miss Universe final, which will be held on November 21st in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a statement to CNN, the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) said it was “pleased to confirm” that Ms Ayoub would compete in the Miss Universe 2025 competition.

“The Miss Universe Organization proudly welcomes delegates from across the globe, celebrating diversity, cultural exchange, and the empowerment of women,” their statement read.

“Ms. Ayoub, an accomplished advocate and model from Palestine, embodies the resilience and determination that define our platform.

“We look forward to welcoming Ms. Ayoub on the Miss Universe stage, where she will proudly represent Palestine, standing alongside contestants from every corner of the world,” they added.

According to reports, Nadeen was crowned Miss Palestine back in 2022.

In a post shared on Instagram, the 27-year-old said she wants to be a voice for the Palestinian people.

“I am honored to announce that for the first time ever, Palestine will be represented at Miss Universe,” she wrote.

“As Palestine endures heartbreak — especially in Gaza — I carry the voice of a people who refuse to be silenced. I represent every Palestinian woman and child whose strength the world needs to see.

“We are more than our suffering — we are resilience, hope, and the heartbeat of a homeland that lives on through us.”

The debut of Palestine on the global Miss Universe stage comes amid worldwide outrage over the ongoing “unbearable” scenes in Gaza.

Israel is under increasing international scrutiny due to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where over two million people are suffering from extreme shortages of food and essential supplies after almost 22 months of ongoing conflict.

According to the health ministry in Gaza, at least 62,004 people have been killed in the strip since the start of the conflict in October 2023. The majority of deaths have been women and children.

Earlier this month, protests broke out across the globe following the deaths of an Al Jazeera news team, including the prominent correspondent Anas al-Sharif.

Anas al-Sharif, Mohammed Qreiqeh, and cameramen Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa were killed after a strike hit a tent set up for journalists outside the main gate of Al-Shifa hospital.

The UN human rights office described the Israeli strike on journalists as a “severe violation of international humanitarian law,” and media freedom organisations have condemned the action, calling the attack a “grave breach of international humanitarian law.”