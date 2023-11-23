Minister for Justice Helen McEntee releases statement on serious Parnell Square attack

Minister for Justin Helen McEntee has released a statement on the serious attack which occurred on Dublin’s Parnell Square.

A girl and woman were left seriously injured after a suspected stabbing just before 2pm on Thursday afternoon.

Three other people – including two other children have been injured.

Helen’s statement reads: “I am deeply shocked by the appalling attack on three innocent children and a woman in Dublin today. All our thoughts are with those injured, especially with the children, their parents and families, during this extremely difficult period.”

“I have been brief by the Garda Commissioner and will remain in close contact with him and senior Gardaí.”

“It is my understanding that Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry and are not looking for any other person at this time.”

“This attack has shocked us all, and I have no doubt that the person responsible will be brought to justice. However, my thoughts now are with the innocent children and the woman who have been attacked, their families, and those who are caring for them at this time.”