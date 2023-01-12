Mass to mark the first anniversary of Ashling Murphy to take place tonight

A mass will take place in Co. Offaly this evening to mark the first anniversary of Ashling Murphy.

The 23-year-old primary school teacher was jogging along the Royal Canal in Tullamore, Co. Offaly on January 12, 2022 when she was murdered in broad daylight.

The anniversary mass will take place at 7pm in St Brigid’s Church, Mountbolus, Killoughey – the same church where Ashling’s funeral was held last year.

In a statement posted on social media last weekend, Ashling’s family thanked people for their endless support over the last 12 months.

It read: “The endless support received from many individuals, groups and organisations that Ashling was strongly a part of during her short 23 years was truly amazing.”

The family said a memorial fund has now been set to honour the legacy of Ashling, whose life touched so many people.

The fund’s main objective is “the further enhancement, development and the advancements of The Traditional Irish Arts, Culture and Heritage for young people”.

All donations and proceeds from fundraisers will be used to achieve objectives which are “deemed close to Ashling’s heart and represent the many interests she had in her 23 years”.

The statement continued: “Ashling was fully committed to everything she put her hand to, she was highly motivated and always believed in following her dreams.”

“Ashling’s parents, Raymond and Kathleen, are so grateful to everyone who continue to remember Ashling for who she really was by carrying on the great legacies she left behind. Ashling’s name will live on forever.”

The Murphy family have appealed for privacy, as they continue to grieve their loss.

Ashling’s murder sparked an outpour of anger and devastation across the country, as it once again highlighted male violence against women in Ireland, and the danger women face on a daily basis.

Last January, thousands of people attended vigils across Ireland to pay their respects to Ashling, and to support all those who knew and loved her.

Jozef Puska, 31, has been charged in relation to her murder, and his trial is set to begin at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on June 3.

The Women’s Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline is 1800 341 900. For help and support you can also log onto www.womensaid.ie.