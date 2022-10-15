Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.

The 21-year-old, who was arrested in January, is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday facing three counts relating to the same woman.

Mason had been on bail since his arrest earlier this year, but he was arrested in the Trafford area of Manchester today for an alleged breach of conditions.

Shortly after 4pm, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge the footballer.

Janet Potter, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.”

“All three counts relate to the same complainant. Specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West’s complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police.”

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial,” she added.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings.”

Mason’s arrest came after a woman alleging incidents of violence posted photos and videos on social media.

Manchester United later confirmed that Mason would not return to training or play any matches “until further notice”.