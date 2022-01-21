Major changes to Ireland’s Covid restrictions as Micheál Martin addresses the nation

The Government has announced major changes to Ireland’s Covid restrictions, after Micheál Martin addressed the nation on Friday evening.

The changes come after Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan recommended the removal of almost all restrictions on the hospitality industry.

From 6am on Saturday morning, the 8pm curfew for hospitality and events will be scrapped, and capacity restrictions for outdoor and indoor events will be removed.

Nightclubs will also be allowed re-open, and household visits will be permitted with no restrictions.

The rules around mask wearing will remain in place until at least February 28th.

The advice on close contacts, symptoms and positive cases will also remain, and will be reviewed at the end of February.

The Covid pass will still be needed for international travel, but will no longer be required to enter venues.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says that from 6am tomorrow, the majority of Covid-19 restrictions will be removed. He says a limited number of measures will remain in place for the coming month, they will be reviewed before the end of February | https://t.co/xwD3F6HSzE pic.twitter.com/AIJpEfwCRF — RTÉ News (@rtenews) January 21, 2022

In a televised address this evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I have stood here on many dark days but today is a good day.”

“People know that Government will not impose restrictions on personal freedoms for any longer than is necessary.”

“Therefore, from 6am tomorrow morning, the majority of public health measures [relating to Covid-19] will be removed.”

“Spring is coming and I don’t think I have ever looked forward to one as much” he said.